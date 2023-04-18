Uorfi Javed has her own way to stun the audience, The fashionista never fails to shock the internet with her bizarre fashion sense. This time the actress shared a video in a semi-nude avatar. Taking to her Instagram handle, Uorfi dropped a video in which she can be seen notching up her style game by wearing just purple-coloured underwear and cut down purple colour pearl strings spreading out like her hair. Uorfi Javed Goes Semi-Nude for ‘Breakfast’; Actress Covers Her B**bs With a Plate of Pancakes and a Glass of Juice (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)