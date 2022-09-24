Urfi Javed clearly loves to go bold when it comes to fashion. She is fierce and fearless when it comes to serving style statement. The latest reel shared by her on Instagram features her covering her face and assets with sequined fabric and flaunting her toned body. Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Sexy Bod in Black Bikini Paired With Outlandish Skirt (Watch Video).

Urfi Javed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)