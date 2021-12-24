Urfi Javed has become synonymous with outfits that go viral on the internet. From a black cut-out dress to a risque pantsuit, she often becomes the talk of the town. Today was nothing new. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant opted for another suggestive outfit that went viral within no time. She wore a cobweb top in blue colour which looked like different pieces of clothes stitched together. She matched it with matching shorts and tied her hair in a wavy bun.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

