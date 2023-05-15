Social media sensation and fashun icon Urfi Javed (also goes by Uorfi Javed) made a sensational red carpet appearance at BETI Fundraiser Fashion Show in Mumbai. The 25-year-old, whose biggest claim to fame has been her outrageous DIY outfits that leave very little to the imagination, was at it again recently. Urfi attended the event in a rusty golden sheer dress with nude-coloured lingerie to cover her modesty. Her ‘naked dress’ will remind fashion lovers and followers of American supermodel Kendall Jenner’s outfits, especially her Met Gala 2017 and Cannes 2018 looks. On both occasions, Kendall had donned dark-coloured sheer dresses giving a view of her bosom and derriere. Naked Dresses at Met Gala Red Carpet.

Urfi Javed, too in her latest look, flaunted a nude thong underneath the sheer fishnet mesh dress. The internet personality wore golden-nude high heels to complete her look. As for the hair and makeup, Urfi went for a full glam look with deep brown lips and defined eyes and cheekbones. She wore huge gold hoop earrings while pulling her hair in a sleek, tight bun.

Urfi Javed at BETI Fundraiser Fashion Show Red Carpet

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Kendall Jenner at Met Gala 2017 and Cannes 2018

Kendall Jenner (Photo Credits: Instagram/File Image)

