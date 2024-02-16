Vaani Kapoor is taking casual glamour fashion to new levels. In her recent Instagram post, she proved that a casual outfit can also exude glamour. Flaunting the midriff flossing trend, she dazzles in an abstract printed bikini top with yellow, white, and blue hues, featuring yellow strappy tie-ups. She paired it with light blue denim jeans. A touch of red blush accentuates her cheeks, while warm copper tones highlight her lips and eyes. With her hair left flowing loosely, she completes the glamorous look, radiating holiday-on-the-beach vibes effortlessly. Vaani Kapoor Poses Elegantly in Yellow Backless Gown (See Pics).

View Vaani Kapoor Nailing the Midriff Flossing Trend Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vaani Kapoor (@_vaanikapoor_)

