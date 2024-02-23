Salman Khan made a stylish statement at the Mumbai airport. Known for his casual looks, the actor surprised everyone with a unique airport ensemble. Sporting a pair of trousers adorned with his face painted on the back, Salman exuded confidence and charm. Accompanied by a grey tee, jacket, hat, and shoulder bag, he seemed at ease as he shared joyful moments with his team before boarding his flight. The price of his black patch jacket cost whooping Rs 4 Lakh. The video capturing Salman's distinctive trousers quickly went viral, captivating the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike. Salman Khan Oozes Swag at Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash! Tiger 3 Hunk Sports Pink Jeans With Black T-Shirt and Grey Jacket for the Party (Watch Video).

