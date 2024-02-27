Actor Vijay Devarakonda effortlessly showed off his style in a sleek black velvet sherwani adorned with striking silver buttons for a wedding. Opting for understated elegance, he accessorised the sherwani with a single silver ring, allowing the sherwani to take centre stage. His impeccably groomed beard and neatly combed hair styled into a sophisticated side parting and gelled finish added the ideal finishing touch to his charismatic look, making heads turn with every stride. Vijay Deverakonda Style File: From Co-Ord Set to Pastel-Hued Suit; The Arjun Reddy Star’s Unique Fashion Choices Will Leave You Spellbound.

View Vijay Devarakonda’s Pics Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

