Which colour outfits to wear in Navratri? That’s almost the first question that pops in everyone’s head on mentioning the Navratri festival. For ages, a special ritual is followed during the nine days of celebration, i.e., dressing in specific colours for the festival. This year, Navratri 2021 is beginning on October 7 (Thursday) and the colour to dress in on the first day is yellow. Here’s a celeb look suggestion we have in mind to look your best on day 1 of Navratri 2021. It is Kriti Sanon in a gorgeous yellow gown by Bennu Sehgall. Just check out celebrity stylist, Sukriti Grover, sharing all the details of this beautiful look. October Navratri 2021 Colours for 9 Days: Date-Wise List of Colours To Wear Every Day for the Nine-Night Festival To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

Navratri 2021 Day 1 Colour Style Inspo - Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

And More Pics of Gorgeous Kriti Sanon in Yellow!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U K R I T I G R O V E R (@sukritigrover)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)