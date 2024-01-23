Zendaya, the undisputed queen of cool, has once again set the fashion world ablaze with her breathtaking appearance at Paris Fashion Week. Her latest sartorial triumph is a masterclass in Old Hollywood glamour, leaving us absolutely smitten. For the event, she was papped in black dress which served supermodel vibes. Speaking in detail, her outfit comprised of a clingy black jersey turtleneck top with glossy inky-black column skirt as the bottom part. Not to miss, the dramatic train, matching heels and bangs. Check out her stylish look below. Ananya Panday Stuns in Chic Black Strapless Dress With Handcrafted Tiger Moth Sculpture at Paris Haute Couture Week Show (Watch Video).

Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week:

