Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week for Spring Summer 2024 has commenced in grand style, featuring notable appearances from celebrities like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jennifer Lopez, and Korean rapper CL. Zendaya showcased a surrealist outfit with a black turtleneck featuring 3D-knotted spikes and a satin ruched skirt, paired with a new micro fringe hairstyle. Hunter Schafer opted for a relatively understated black dress with a plunging neckline and gold floral appliqué halter neck. JLo sported sculptural sunglasses and a white paper mâché-esque coat from the upcoming couture collection. CL chose a black Schiaparelli ready-to-wear SS24 cape. The event promises an exciting and epic display of couture fashion. Zendaya Loves Flaunting Her Toned Legs in Thigh-High Slit Dresses; 7 Pictures that Prove It.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, and Hunter Schafer At Schiaparelli Couture:

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer & Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/fdC4QQqj0n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 22, 2024

