Zendaya made a fashion statement at the premiere of her film, Dune 2. The actress wore a stunning white cut-out dress dubbed 'La Robe Spirale’ or the spiral dress, for the event in Paris. The dress boasted a futuristic design, with its top wrapping around Zendaya's body while the bottom transitions seamlessly into an asymmetrical skirt that gracefully cascades to the floor, forming a small train. A daring side slit, starting at the thigh, added allure by showing off her toned legs. Zendaya opted for a monochrome theme, pairing the striking white dress with elegant pointed-toe Louboutin pumps. She kept her jewellery minimal, opting for a subtle ring to allow the couture piece to shine. Her makeup was minimalistic, with perfectly groomed eyebrows and subtle nude lipstick. Zendaya completed the look with a neatly tied-up updo, adding the perfect finishing touch. Zendaya Looks Breathtaking in Black and White Polka Dot Playsuit With a Plunging Neckline and High Heels (See Pics).

View Zendaya’s Pics and Videos Here:

The 27-year-old fashion chameleon Zendaya posed for pics in front of the Eiffel Tower wearing a fresh off-the-runway sculptural white bandeau dress by #Alaia. See all the details on the look that was a feat in fashion engineering: https://t.co/KJo3PU2cfR pic.twitter.com/5OoCGYm6UC — Vogue Runway (@VogueRunway) February 12, 2024

ZENDAYA, THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE! 😍 pic.twitter.com/5ZQdeJkgKz — Connor Dragonheart (@White_Wolf998) February 12, 2024

the power of this pic pic.twitter.com/RiSHyEVdiS — best of austin (@butlerstuffs) February 12, 2024

zendaya for dune part two press tour in paris pic.twitter.com/2ebvCFoWqy — archive zendaya ☆ (@archivedaya) February 12, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

