Zendaya stunned at the Dune 2 premiere in Paris, wearing a custom 3D rose-embroidered ensemble by Louis Vuitton. Her outfit featured a gold crop top paired with a matching pleated floor-length skirt, complemented by gold pumps. She accessorised the look with a chunky gold bracelet and diamond earrings, while her sleek gelled bun and coordinated gold eyeshadow added to her radiant and elegant look, complete with flawless and dewy makeup. Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week! Actress Rocks Sexy Black Dress With Dramatic Train for the Event (See Pics).

View Zendaya’s Pics and Videos Here:

Zendaya poses for photos on the carpet at a special preview screening of #Dune2 in Paris. pic.twitter.com/0AU06zg538 — Variety (@Variety) February 12, 2024

the queen of arrakis, ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/E7eLPFcJe6 — zendayacollective (@dayacollective) February 12, 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Check the Tag (@checkthetag)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)