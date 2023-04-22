On the occasion of Earth Day 2023, Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along shared a sweet yet powerful letter where he highlighted the importance of Earth Day. Taking to social media, Along shared the letter with a beautiful picture and urged everyone to think about the smell of the earth after rain. The Nagaland Minister, who is well known for his social media posts, shared the letter with everyone with the subject reading: Leave Everything Just think. "Don't you like the smell of soil when it rains? Then, take responsibility of your future on this Earth Day and protect nature. Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground," the heartfelt letter read. He signed off the letter with saying, "Aapka cute sa Temjen (Yours cute Temjen)." Earth Day 2023 Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Photos and Banners To Raise Awareness on Climate Change and Other Important Issues.

See Temjen Imna Along's Heartfelt Letter Here:

To, Dearest Friends Date: 22th April, 2023 Sub: Leave Everything Just think "बारिश के पहली बूंद वाले मिट्टी की खुशबू" पसंद है ना? तो, इस #EarthDay पर अपने भविष्य के लिए जिम्मेदारी उठाओ और प्रकृति को बचाओ! "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the… pic.twitter.com/NdfMbfXmIx — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) April 22, 2023

