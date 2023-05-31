Leaders across political spectrum paid tributes to Maratha Queen Ahilyabai Holkar and shared their messages on the occasion of Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2023. Today, May 31, marks the 298th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil, NCP leader Supriya Sule, Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh and many other leaders, especially those from Maharashtra, remembered Ahilyabai Holkar. Born on 31 May in 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar was the hereditary noble queen of the Maratha Empire, in early-modern India. Ahilyabai Holkar's Birth Anniversary: 13 Interesting Facts About the Queen of Malwa Kingdom.

Ahilyabai Holkar Jayanti 2023 Tributes:

Smt. Ahilyabai Holkar, one of the greatest queens of the Maratha Empire, holds a very special place in the history of Bharat. Her brave and courageous life will always be a source of inspiration for us. Paying my humble tribute to the queen on her birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/4FBEKp9cxm — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) May 31, 2023

पुण्यश्लोक राजमाता #अहिल्यादेवी_होळकर यांच्या जयंतीनिमित्तान विनम्र अभिवादन...! #अहिल्यादेवीहोळकर Humble tribute to #AhilyabaiHolkar, on her birth anniversary. She was a beacon of strength, compassion, resilience and grace. Her commitment to public welfare and inclusive… pic.twitter.com/yNda3linqk — Aslam Shaikh, INC 🇮🇳 (@AslamShaikh_MLA) May 31, 2023

