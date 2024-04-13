List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 13, 2024 (Saturday)
- Baisakhi/ Vaisakhi
- Pana Sankranti
- Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
- International FND Awareness Day
- International Plant Appreciation Day
- International Special Librarians Day
- National Borinqueneers Day
- National Catch and Release Day
- National Make Lunch Count Day
- National Peach Cobbler Day
- The Grand National
- National Scrabble Day
- National Silly Earring Day
- National Theresa Day
- Slow Art Day
- Fuji Shibazakura Festival
- Songkran Water Festival / Thai New Year
- Thomas Jefferson Day / National Thomas Jefferson Day
- Unfairly Prosecuted Persons Day
- Global Days of Action on Military Spending
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)