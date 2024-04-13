List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 13, 2024 (Saturday)

Baisakhi/ Vaisakhi

Pana Sankranti

Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

International FND Awareness Day

International Plant Appreciation Day

International Special Librarians Day

National Borinqueneers Day

National Catch and Release Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

The Grand National

National Scrabble Day

National Silly Earring Day

National Theresa Day

Slow Art Day

Fuji Shibazakura Festival

Songkran Water Festival / Thai New Year

Thomas Jefferson Day / National Thomas Jefferson Day

Unfairly Prosecuted Persons Day

Global Days of Action on Military Spending

