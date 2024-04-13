List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 14, 2024 (Sunday)

Ambedkar Jayanti

World Chagas Disease Day

Solar/Hindu New Year or Mesha Sankranti

Tamil New Year or Puthandu

Bengali New Year / Bihu / Pohela Boishakh

Air Force Reserve Birthday

America's Day

Cambodian New Year

Children with Alopecia Day

Dreams of Reason Feast Day

Good Deeds Day

International Moment of Laughter Day

National Dolphin Day

National Donate a Book Day

National Ex-Spouse Day

National Gardening Day

National Look Up at the Sky Day

National Pecan Day

Pan American Day

Pathologists’ Assistants Day

Perfume Day

RAINN Day

Reach As High As You Can Day

