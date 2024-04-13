List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 14, 2024 (Sunday)
- Ambedkar Jayanti
- World Chagas Disease Day
- Solar/Hindu New Year or Mesha Sankranti
- Tamil New Year or Puthandu
- Bengali New Year / Bihu / Pohela Boishakh
- Air Force Reserve Birthday
- America's Day
- Cambodian New Year
- Children with Alopecia Day
- Dreams of Reason Feast Day
- Good Deeds Day
- International Moment of Laughter Day
- National Dolphin Day
- National Donate a Book Day
- National Ex-Spouse Day
- National Gardening Day
- National Look Up at the Sky Day
- National Pecan Day
- Pan American Day
- Pathologists’ Assistants Day
- Perfume Day
- RAINN Day
- Reach As High As You Can Day
