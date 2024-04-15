April 15, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date

List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 15, 2024 (Monday)
- Chaitra Navapada Oli
- Declaration of Malacca as a Historical City
- Father Damien Day
- International Microvolunteering Day
- Jackie Robinson Day
- McDonald's Day
- National Anime Day
- National ASL Day
- National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
- National Griper's Day
- National Keaton Day
- National Laundry Day
- National Rubber Eraser Day
- National That Sucks Day
- One Boston Day
- Purple Up Day
- Take A Wild Guess Day
- Tax Day
- Titanic Remembrance Day
- Type 1 Diabetes Day in Honor of Jakya Monique Furtick
- Universal Day of Culture / World Day of Culture
- World Art Day
