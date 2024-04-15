April 15, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date

April 15, 2024, is celebrated as World Art Day every year. Apart from this there are a couple of fun international observances and a few key national observances in the United States.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 15, 2024 10:12 AM IST

List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 15, 2024 (Monday)

  •  Chaitra Navapada Oli

  • Declaration of Malacca as a Historical City

  • Father Damien Day

  • International Microvolunteering Day

  • Jackie Robinson Day

  • McDonald's Day

  • National Anime Day

  • National ASL Day

  • National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

  • National Griper's Day

  • National Keaton Day

  • National Laundry Day

  • National Rubber Eraser Day

  • National That Sucks Day

  • One Boston Day

  • Purple Up Day

  • Take A Wild Guess Day

  • Tax Day

  • Titanic Remembrance Day

  • Type 1 Diabetes Day in Honor of Jakya Monique Furtick

  • Universal Day of Culture / World Day of Culture

  • World Art Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

April 15, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date

April 15, 2024, is celebrated as World Art Day every year. Apart from this there are a couple of fun international observances and a few key national observances in the United States.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 15, 2024 10:12 AM IST

List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 15, 2024 (Monday)

  •  Chaitra Navapada Oli

  • Declaration of Malacca as a Historical City

  • Father Damien Day

  • International Microvolunteering Day

  • Jackie Robinson Day

  • McDonald's Day

  • National Anime Day

  • National ASL Day

  • National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

  • National Griper's Day

  • National Keaton Day

  • National Laundry Day

  • National Rubber Eraser Day

  • National That Sucks Day

  • One Boston Day

  • Purple Up Day

  • Take A Wild Guess Day

  • Tax Day

  • Titanic Remembrance Day

  • Type 1 Diabetes Day in Honor of Jakya Monique Furtick

  • Universal Day of Culture / World Day of Culture

  • World Art Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
April Events April Festivals Festivals And Events National Laundry Day Tax Day Today Special Day Which Day Is Today World Art Day
You might also like
Bisu Parba 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Your Loved Ones Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Tulunadu New Year
Festivals & Events

Bisu Parba 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Your Loved Ones Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Tulunadu New Year
Bohag Bihu 2024 Images and Wishes: Send Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes, and Greetings to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Assamese New Year
Festivals & Events World Art Day
You might also like
Bisu Parba 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Your Loved Ones Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Tulunadu New Year
Festivals & Events

Bisu Parba 2024 Greetings and Messages: Send Your Loved Ones Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Tulunadu New Year
Bohag Bihu 2024 Images and Wishes: Send Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes, and Greetings to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Assamese New Year
Festivals & Events

Bohag Bihu 2024 Images and Wishes: Send Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes, and Greetings to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Assamese New Year
Happy Vishu 2024 Messages and Vishu Ashamsakal Greetings: Share Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers, With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Kerala New Year
Festivals & Events

Happy Vishu 2024 Messages and Vishu Ashamsakal Greetings: Share Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers, With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Kerala New Year
Happy Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes and Subho Noboborsho in Bengali Images: Share Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Bengali New Year
Festivals & Events

Happy Poila Baisakh 2024 Wishes and Subho Noboborsho in Bengali Images: Share Wallpapers, Messages and Quotes With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Bengali New Year
Google Trends Google Trends
10th Result 2024
20K+ searches
GIFT Nifty
20K+ searches
Global market
20K+ searches
Orange Cap in IPL 2024
20K+ searches
Sarabjit Singh
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
10th Result 2024
20K+ searches
GIFT Nifty
20K+ searches
Global market
20K+ searches
Orange Cap in IPL 2024
20K+ searches
Sarabjit Singh
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma