April 15, 2024: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Special Events Falling on Today's Calendar Date

List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 15, 2024 (Monday)

Chaitra Navapada Oli

Declaration of Malacca as a Historical City

Father Damien Day

International Microvolunteering Day

Jackie Robinson Day

McDonald's Day

National Anime Day

National ASL Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Keaton Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

One Boston Day

Purple Up Day

Take A Wild Guess Day

Tax Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

Type 1 Diabetes Day in Honor of Jakya Monique Furtick

Universal Day of Culture / World Day of Culture

World Art Day

