List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday)
- World Voice Day
- Birthday of Jose de Diego
- Day of the Mushroom
- Foursquare Day
- National Angel Day
- National Bean Counter Day
- National Cash Day
- National Eggs Benedict Day
- National Healthcare Decisions Day
- National Librarian Day
- National Orchid Day
- National Reveal the Genius Within Day
- Save the Elephant Day
- Selena Day
- Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day
- Wear Pajamas to Work Day
- World Semicolon Day
