List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 16, 2024 (Tuesday)

World Voice Day

Birthday of Jose de Diego

Day of the Mushroom

Foursquare Day

National Angel Day

National Bean Counter Day

National Cash Day

National Eggs Benedict Day

National Healthcare Decisions Day

National Librarian Day

National Orchid Day

National Reveal the Genius Within Day

Save the Elephant Day

Selena Day

Teach Your Daughter to Volunteer Day

Wear Pajamas to Work Day

World Semicolon Day

