List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 17, 2024 ( Wednesday)

Ram Navami

2A Day

Blah Blah Blah Day

Ford Mustang Day

Herbalist Day

International Bat Appreciation Day

International Day of Mastering Conversations That Matter

Malbec World Day

National Banana Day

National Cheese Ball Day

National Crawfish Day

National Haiku Day/ International Haiku Poetry Day

National Kickball Day

No Limits for Deaf Children Day

Swaminarayan Jayanti

Syria Independence Day

There’s Nothing Like a Dame Day

World Circus Day

World Hemophilia Day

Youth Homelessness Matters Day

