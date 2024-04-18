List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 17, 2024 ( Wednesday)
- Ram Navami
- 2A Day
- Blah Blah Blah Day
- Ford Mustang Day
- Herbalist Day
- International Bat Appreciation Day
- International Day of Mastering Conversations That Matter
- Malbec World Day
- National Banana Day
- National Cheese Ball Day
- National Crawfish Day
- National Haiku Day/ International Haiku Poetry Day
- National Kickball Day
- No Limits for Deaf Children Day
- Swaminarayan Jayanti
- Syria Independence Day
- There’s Nothing Like a Dame Day
- World Circus Day
- World Hemophilia Day
- Youth Homelessness Matters Day
