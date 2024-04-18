List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 18, 2024 (Thursday)

Adult Autism Awareness Day

Celebrate Teen Literature Day

College Student Grief Awareness Day

Education and Sharing Day

Hung Kings Festival / Hùng Kings' Festival

International Day for Monuments and Sites / World Heritage Day

International Jugglers Day

International Pizza Cake Day

Lineman Appreciation Day

National Animal Cracker Day

National Auctioneers Day

National Exercise Day

National High Five Day

National Lydia Day

National Newspaper Columnists Day

National Piñata Day

National Velociraptor Awareness Day

Pet Owners Independence Day

Support Teen Literature Day

World Amateur Radio Day

