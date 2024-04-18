List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 18, 2024 (Thursday)
- Adult Autism Awareness Day
- Celebrate Teen Literature Day
- College Student Grief Awareness Day
- Education and Sharing Day
- Hung Kings Festival / Hùng Kings' Festival
- International Day for Monuments and Sites / World Heritage Day
- International Jugglers Day
- International Pizza Cake Day
- Lineman Appreciation Day
- National Animal Cracker Day
- National Auctioneers Day
- National Exercise Day
- National High Five Day
- National Lydia Day
- National Newspaper Columnists Day
- National Piñata Day
- National Velociraptor Awareness Day
- Pet Owners Independence Day
- Support Teen Literature Day
- World Amateur Radio Day
