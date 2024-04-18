List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 19, 2024 (Friday)

Thrissur Pooram

Kamada Ekadashi

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Action Day

Dutch-American Friendship Day

Humorous Day

John Parker Day

Landing of the 33 Patriots Day

National Amaretto Day

National Cat Lady Day

National Dog Parent Appreciation Day

National Garlic Day

National Hanging Out Day

National Hayden Day

National North Dakota Day

National Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day

National Poker Day

Poetry & The Creative Mind Day

Refresh Your Goals Day

Rice Ball Day

Sylvester the Cat Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)