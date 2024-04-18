List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 19, 2024 (Friday)
- Thrissur Pooram
- Kamada Ekadashi
- Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Action Day
- Dutch-American Friendship Day
- Humorous Day
- John Parker Day
- Landing of the 33 Patriots Day
- National Amaretto Day
- National Cat Lady Day
- National Dog Parent Appreciation Day
- National Garlic Day
- National Hanging Out Day
- National Hayden Day
- National North Dakota Day
- National Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day
- National Poker Day
- Poetry & The Creative Mind Day
- Refresh Your Goals Day
- Rice Ball Day
- Sylvester the Cat Birthday
