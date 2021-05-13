Eid al-Fitr 2021 is here, and the festive cheer is spread across the world. Even though virtual, people are sharing greetings and Eid Mubarak messages to each other celebrating the end of holy month Ramadan. To celebrate the festival, here we bring you Arabic mehndi design ideas for Eid 2021! The celebration of Eid is incomplete without women donning the beautiful henna patterns. These quick, simple and easy Eid ul-Fitr 2021 mehendi designs will help you spread the festive joy. Watch the DIY videos and make these stunning henna patterns at home.

Watch Video: Eid Special Arabic Mehndi Design

Watch Video: Latest Eid al-Fitr Special Mehndi Design Ideas

Watch Video: Stunning Eid Henna Patterns

