Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande, on Monday, January 15, extended greetings on the occasion of Army Day 2024. India is celebrating its 76th Army Day today. In a message, General Manoj Pande said, "On the occasion of the Army Day 2024, I Convey my felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, Civilian employees, Veterans and their Families. We Solemnly remember and pay homage to our comrades who have laid down their lives in service of the nation. Their supreme sacrifice shall always inspire us." Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

General Manoj Pande Extends Greetings on Army Day 2024

#ArmyDay2024 General Manoj Pande #COAS conveys felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the #IndianArmy, Veterans and their Families on the occasion of 76th #ArmyDay.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/L79LyjOTvz — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)