People across the country are celebrating the festival of Baisakhi or Vaisakhi today, April 13. While the festival is a culturally significant celebration of the spring harvest, it is also the date for the Indian Solar New Year. On the occasion of Baisakhi 2024, politicians across party lines took to X, formerly Twitter, to extend the greetings of Vaisakhi. AAP Haryana said that they wish best wishes to all on the festival of prosperity and happiness, Baisakhi. BJP leader Shyam Bihari Jaiswal also extended Vaisakhi's greetings. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the holy festival of Baisakhi," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and several other leaders also extended the greetings of the Sikh New Year. Happy Baisakhi 2024 Greetings and Messages: Share Vaisakhi Photos, WhatsApp Status, Images, Quotes and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Festival of Spring Harvest.

सभी को बैसाखी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। उत्साह और हर्षोल्लास के प्रतीक इस पर्व पर मैं सभी के सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूँ। ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਦੇ ਪਾਵਨ ਪਵਿੱਤਰ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਦੀਆਂ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ। ਉਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਤੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀਆਂ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਕ ਇਸ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਤੇ ਮੈਂ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਸੁੱਖ,… pic.twitter.com/VDR4E3UxZw — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 13, 2024

