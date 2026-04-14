Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Baisakhi. In a post on X accompanied by two vibrant images, he wrote: “Wishing you all a happy Baisakhi!” Baisakhi, celebrated on 14 April, marks the Sikh New Year and the traditional harvest festival in Punjab and northern India. The day also commemorates the formation of the Khalsa in 1699 and symbolises prosperity, unity and new beginnings for farmers and communities across the country. The Prime Minister’s message has drawn widespread appreciation online, reinforcing the spirit of cultural harmony and festive cheer during this auspicious occasion. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Best Wishes, Inspiring Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar and HD Wallpapers To Share.

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings for Baisakhi 2026

Wishing you all a happy Baisakhi! pic.twitter.com/bvKBU9Olpx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2026

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