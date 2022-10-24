The Sikhs celebrate Bandi Chhor Diwas to pay homage to the sixth Guru, Hargobind Ji, who was released from the Gwalior Jail along with 52 other prisoners. The festival is celebrated with great pomp by the Sikh community that commemorates Guru Hargobind Ji on this historic day. As you celebrate Bandi Chhor Divas on October 24, Monday, send greetings, heartfelt messages & quotes on Diwali festival in India. Before that, see how netizens celebrated the day by sharing Bandi Chhor Divas 2022 wishes & HD images on Twitter. Diwali 2022 Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Diwali With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Quotes and Greetings

Bandi Chhor Divas (Punjabi: ਬੰਦੀ ਛੋੜ ਦਿਵਸ (Gurmukhi); meaning"Day of Liberation") is a Sikh celebration that commemorates the day the sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind ji released 52 kings from Gwalior Fort, who had been imprisoned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir.#BandiChhorDivas — ਮਨਪ੍ਰੀਤ ਸਿੰਘ (@mAni_sAngRuRiA) October 24, 2022

On this auspicious day, don’t let your light go out 🪔 let there always be light 🪔 Lakh Lakh vaadiyan saru nu #BandiChhorDivas aur #HappyDiwali_2022 🪔🪔 Rab di kripa rah 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 From mine to yours 🙏🏼🪔 https://t.co/ULlVO8Ujwm — Renu (@Em_Jay2022) October 24, 2022

So Happy Bandi Chhor Divas and Happy Diwali to everyone who are celebrating it “When the lamp is lit, darkness is dispelled. Where there is light of knowledge, ignorance is dispelled.” - SGGS Ji (Page 791) (3/3)#BandiChhorDivas #Diwali pic.twitter.com/7r8WWw3KOk — ...P.S.Grewal (@Grewal2P) October 24, 2022

