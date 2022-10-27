Bhai Dooj is another traditional festival celebrated during the Diwali festivities. The observance dedicated to celebrating the love between brother and sister is also known by the names of Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phonta, Bhai Tika or Bhratri Dwitiya. It is marked on the second lunar day of Kartik Shukla Paksha, which is falling on both 26 and 27 October. To observe the holy event, netizens took to Twitter to share Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes, messages, videos and pictures. Bhaubeej 2022 Images and Bhai Dooj HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages With Your Siblings on Bhai Tika.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages

Bhai Dooj Wishes

It is the promise of Lord Yamraj to Yamuna ji that the sister who does the aarti and tilak of her brother and feed the food prepared by her own hands to her brother on this holy day, she and her brother will have no fear of me. ❤️ "यामोपी भगिनी सुतान"#BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/quF4eWFwBV — The Sanatan Uday (@TheSanatanUday) October 27, 2022

Bhai Dooj Tweets

Happy #BhaiDooj! May this bond of siblings get stronger! Be there for each other and become a strong supporter. Help one another to grow and succeed. pic.twitter.com/3uiWHrO8y0 — Shobha Insan (@insanshobha) October 26, 2022

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Images

Happy Bhai Dooj To All of you 💖❤️❤️❤️#BhaiDooj pic.twitter.com/Su5fpURodn — Asha Gurjar..(hope)💫❤️ (@Asha_gurjar_5) October 27, 2022

Bhai Dooj Videos

Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes, Images, Happy Bhai Tika Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Bhaubeej

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)