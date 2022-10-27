Bhai Dooj is another traditional festival celebrated during the Diwali festivities. The observance dedicated to celebrating the love between brother and sister is also known by the names of Bhaiya Dooj, Bhai Phonta, Bhai Tika or Bhratri Dwitiya. It is marked on the second lunar day of Kartik Shukla Paksha, which is falling on both 26 and 27 October. To observe the holy event, netizens took to Twitter to share Bhai Dooj 2022 wishes, messages, videos and pictures. Bhaubeej 2022 Images and Bhai Dooj HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages With Your Siblings on Bhai Tika.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Messages 

Bhai Dooj Wishes 

Bhai Dooj Tweets 

Bhaiya Dooj 2022 Images 

Bhai Dooj Videos

Bhai Dooj 2022 Wishes, Images, Happy Bhai Tika Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Bhaubeej

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)