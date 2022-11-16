Bhairava Ashtami 2022 will be celebrated on November 16 and it falls on the eighth day or Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in the month of Karthik in the Hindu calendar. This Hindu festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Bhairava, who is a fearsome and wrathful manifestation of Lord Shiva. Hindu devotees believe that if they observe the fast and perform all the rituals of the day properly, then Lord Bhairava will remove negativity and obstacles from their lives. Lord Bhairava is feared as he is associated with annihilation and he punishes all those who commit sins. On Bhairava Ashtami 2022, share these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, Lord Bhairava images and HD wallpapers with all your loved ones. Bhairava Ashtami 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About Kaal Bhairav Jayanti Puja Vidhi and Ways To Observe This Day Dedicated to Lord Bhairava.

