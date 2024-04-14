The residents living along the coast in Dakshina Kannada district are getting ready to celebrate Bisu Parba 2024 on Tuesday, April 14. This festival is quite special in Tulunadu and in Kerala. Bisu Parba is like a double celebration—it's both the New Year and a harvest festival for the people of Tulunadu. It marks the start of the first month called Paggu as per the Tulu calendar. For the people of Tulu Nadu, Bisu Parba is a big deal—it's a time to honour nature and seek its blessings. It's also seen as an auspicious day to start new ventures or projects. During this festival, families come together to enjoy sweet treats and payasam (kheer) during lunch. They pray for peace and joy in the coming year. Wearing new clothes is a common tradition during Bisu Parba. Temples will be buzzing with special prayers and rituals, making Bisu Parba a significant and joyous occasion for everyone in Tulunadu. To celebrate, share Bisu Parba 2024 greetings, wallpapers, quotes, messages, wishes, and images with loved ones and those celebrating. Bisu Parba 2024 Date: What Is Tradition of Bisu Kani? How It Is Celebrated in Tulu Nadu – Know Everything About Tulu New Year.

Bisu Parba Wishes

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bisu Parba Greetings

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bisu Parba Messages

Bisu Parba (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)