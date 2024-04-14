Bohag Bihu, the 7-day harvest festival, also celebrates the start of the Assamese New Year. It's a big deal for Assamese people. The festival is celebrated with happiness and excitement. This year, Bohag Bihu 2024 will be celebrated from April 14–20. In Assam, it's a special holiday, and even the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh joins in the fun. Bohag Bihu isn't just any festival; it's a major event for Assamese people. They go all out with cultural festivals, traditional dances, and, of course, lots of delicious food like til laru, narikolor laru, poka mithoi, and ghila pitha. During Bohag Bihu, the people of Assam greet their loved ones with warmth and exchange a beautiful piece of handwoven cloth called Gomosa or Gamucha, usually with a red border, which is a symbol of love and connection. Let's spread the joy of Bohag Bihu 2024 by sharing greetings, images, quotes, wishes, wallpapers, and messages with our dear ones. Bohag Bihu Date, History & Significance: When Is Rongali Bihu Celebrated? From Puja Vidhi to Rituals, Everything About the Assam's Spring Harvest Festival.

Bohag Bihu Wishes

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bohag Bihu Greetings

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bohag Bihu Images

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Bohag Bihu Messages

Bohag Bihu (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)