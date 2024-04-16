Every year, the Hindu community celebrates Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival, with great joy and fervour. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 is being celebrated from April 9–17. On the seventh day of Navratri, devotees honour Goddess Kalratri, also referred to as Kalaratri or Kaalratri, and she is known as Goddess Shubhankari, the seventh form of Goddess Durga. Legend has it that when Goddess Parvati gave up her radiant glow to kill the demons Shumbh and Nishumbh, she took on the fierce form of Goddess Kalaratri (also spelt as Kaalratri). Goddess Kalratri is greatly respected as the most powerful form of the divine, with her black skin, three eyes, messy hair, and four hands showing gestures of protection and blessing. In her left hand, she wields her powerful weapons, including a sword and a deadly iron hook. To celebrate the seventh day of Chaitra Navratri 2024, share images of Maa Kalratri, wallpapers, messages, wishes, and greetings. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Vrat Ka Khana (Fasting Food): 5 Vrat-Friendly Food Recipes From Sabudana Khichdi to Lauki Ki Kheer To Keep You Energised During Festivities.

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7 Greetings & Maa Kalaratri Images

Maa Kalaratri (File Image)

