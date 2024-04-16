Every year, the Hindu community celebrates Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival marked by great joy and devotion. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 is being celebrated from April 9 to April 17. The ninth day of Navratri falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. On this auspicious day of Chaitra Navratri 2024, we worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Maa Durga, who grants all kinds of accomplishments. After honouring Goddess Siddhidatri, devotees perform a havan, followed by a kanya puja. It's noteworthy that even Lord Shiva himself worships Mother Siddhidatri, as he attained eight Siddhis by her divine grace. Celebrate the joy of the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri 2024 by sending your family and friends Maa Siddhidatri HD images, wallpapers, greetings, wishes, quotes, and messages. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Bhajans: Devotional Songs and Devi Bhakti Geet by Anuradha Paudwal, Arijit Singh and Others To Celebrate the Nine-Day Festival of Maa Durga (Watch Videos).

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9 Goddess Maa Siddhidatri Images

Maa Siddhidatri (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9 Goddess Maa Siddhidatri Images

Maa Siddhidatri (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9 Goddess Maa Siddhidatri Images

Maa Siddhidatri (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9 Goddess Maa Siddhidatri Images

Maa Siddhidatri (File Image)

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 9 Goddess Maa Siddhidatri Images

Maa Siddhidatri (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)