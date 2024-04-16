Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X on Tuesday, April 16, and tweeted his heartiest greetings to the people of the country for Maha Ashtami Puja. "Heartiest greetings of Maha Ashtami Puja to my family members across the country," PM Narendra Modi's tweet in Hindi read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi further said that the goddess of Durga, Ashtami Maa Mahagauri, may bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to everyone's lives. Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami is the eighth day of the Navaratri festival celebrated by Hindus in veneration of the goddess Durga. PM Modi Extends Warm Greetings on Seventh Day of Chaitra Navratri, Honouring the Worship of Maa Kalratri Across India.

Heartiest greetings of Maha Ashtami Puja

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)