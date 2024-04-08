Cheti Chand is an important celebration marking the Sindhi New Year and welcoming the spring season. It is celebrated by Sindhi communities in India and around the world. This year, Cheti Chand 2024 falls on April 9, a Tuesday. It is also observed as Jhulelal Jayanti, honouring the revered saint's birth anniversary. As part of the celebrations, women decorate their hands with mehendi designs. If you're looking for last-minute mehendi designs for Cheti Chand 2024 celebrations, we've got you covered. Choose from simple, elegant, floral, geometric, and Arabic designs to flaunt during your Cheti Chand 2024, Jhulelal Jayanti, or Sindhi New Year 2024 festivities. Cheti Chand 2024 Date in India: When Is Jhulelal Jayanti 2024? Know Timings, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Day Observed As Sindhi New Year.

Beautiful Arabic Mehndi Design

Step-by-step Henna Pattern

Elegant Mehendi Design

Simple and Stunning Mehendi Design

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)