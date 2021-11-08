Diwali might be over but the festive season 2021 is yet to be concluded. Bihar’s biggest festival or Mahaparv of Chhath Puja 2021 is all set to take place in the second week of November. The four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay this Monday on November 8. The words "Nahay Khay" means "to bathe and to eat". Men and women observing the 'nirjal' fast, called Vratins have a bath early morning, prepare prasad for the Sun God and prepare for the next day’s rituals, Lohanda and Kharna, the second day of Chhath Puja. Here’s a collection of Nahay Khay wishes, Nahay Khay 2021 wishes, Happy Nahay Khay image, Happy Chhath Nahay Khay 2021 images, Chhath Puja Nahay Khay wishes, Chhath Puja Nahay Khay pic, and more to celebrate the day. Chhath Puja 2021 Best Bhojpuri and Maithili Devotional Songs.

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Greetings

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Wishes

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Messages

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 Wallpapers

Chhath Puja Nahay Khay 2021 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)