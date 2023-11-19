Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, November 19, greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2023. In a tweet, he noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion. Crores of devotees will worship the setting sun this evening, and the rising sun on Monday morning. Chhath Puja 2023: Over 1000 Ghats Readied Across Delhi for Chhath Celebrations, Says Revenue Minister Atishi (Watch Video).

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes

महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य के पावन अवसर पर अपने सभी परिवारजनों को मेरी अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सूर्यदेव की वंदना हर किसी के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे। जय छठी मइया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2023

