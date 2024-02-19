Amid ongoing celebrations on the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, people were seen performing Dhol on the streets and offering Aarti in Nagpur, Maharashtra, on Monday, February 19, 2024. While the day of Hindu Tithi varies annually, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, is observed on February 19 of each year in accordance with the Gregorian calendar. India is commemorating the famous Maratha ruler's 394th birthday this year. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Garlands Statue of Maratha King in Chembur on Occasion of Latter’s Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Celebrations in Nagpur

#WATCH | Nagpur, Maharashtra: People performed Dhol on the streets and offered Aarti as a part of celebrations of the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj pic.twitter.com/gSpHuMzNf2 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

