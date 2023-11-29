The National Christmas Tree that US President Joe Biden was set to light up on the night of Thursday, November 30, was reportedly blown over by strong winds. As per the latest update, the White House National Christmas Tree is standing upright after being knocked out by a strong wind gust for over three hours. As per the Insider Corner, crews are still working to stabilise the National Christmas Tree. As per the latest update, the lightning ceremony scheduled for Thursday will go as planned. Christmas 2023: National Christmas Tree Set To Lit Up at White House by US President Joe Biden Blown Over by Strong Winds (See Pic).

Lightning Ceremony Scheduled for Thursday Will Go As Planned

JUST IN The White House National Christmas Tree which was knocked out earlier today by a huge wind gust is upright now after more than 3 hours, crews are still working to make it stable. The lightning ceremony scheduled for Thursday will go as planned pic.twitter.com/BpQz3aR6bJ — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) November 28, 2023

National Christmas Tree Blown Over by Strong Winds

BREAKING: National Christmas tree that Biden was set to light up Thursday night at the White House blown over by strong winds pic.twitter.com/iJXbX2j8NB — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 28, 2023

