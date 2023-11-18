Comic Con India 2023, held in Bengaluru, was a vibrant celebration of pop culture, with fans showcasing their love for their favorite characters through elaborate costumes and cosplay. The event was buzzing with energy as people dressed up as a wide range of characters, from superheroes and villains to anime characters and video game protagonists. The atmosphere at Comic Con India was truly electric, with fans of all ages and backgrounds coming together to celebrate their love for pop culture. Have a look! Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer To Reveal ‘#WhatIsProjectK?’ at the Event.

Glimpse from Comic Con India:

Comic Con India Event in Bengaluru:

