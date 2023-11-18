Comic Con India 2023, held in Bengaluru, was a vibrant celebration of pop culture, with fans showcasing their love for their favorite characters through elaborate costumes and cosplay. The event was buzzing with energy as people dressed up as a wide range of characters, from superheroes and villains to anime characters and video game protagonists. The atmosphere at Comic Con India was truly electric, with fans of all ages and backgrounds coming together to celebrate their love for pop culture. Have a look! Project K at San Diego Comic-Con: Makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone Starrer To Reveal ‘#WhatIsProjectK?’ at the Event.

Glimpse from Comic Con India:

Visuals from Comic Con India 2023: People dressed up as different characters for the event held earlier today in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/j7PWH0YWzq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 18, 2023

Comic Con India Event in Bengaluru:

Bengaluru your energy today was through the roof. 🔥🔥 Experience all this & more at Bengaluru Comic Con, happening from November 17th-19th 2023 at KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield Hurry & grab your passes now via the link in bio or purchase them at the venue!#comicconindia pic.twitter.com/TElRDs0nG1 — Comic Con India (@ComicConIndia) November 17, 2023

