Current Miss World Karolina Bielawska graced a press conference held in Mumbai, extending a warm welcome to the upcoming 71st Miss World pageant. Scheduled to take place in India from February 18 to March 9, this prestigious event promises to captivate audiences worldwide. Karolina wore an exquisite traditional white lehenga adorned with intricate mirror work crafted by the esteemed designer Archana Kochhar to the event. A vibrant yellow dupatta added a touch of vibrancy to the look. Her ensemble was accentuated by delicate, dangling earrings and heels. With flawless makeup enhancing her features, including a radiant base complemented by a nude pink lipstick and shimmering eyeshadow, Karolina's beauty truly shone. Her soft, blown-out locks were the perfect finishing touch to her elegant look. She looked like a true queen with the sparkling Miss World crown on her head. 71st Miss World Festival to Be Held in India, Fashion Extravaganza Marks Its Return in the Country After 28 Years.

