Dahi Handi 2021 Wishes & Krishna Janmashtami 2021 GIF Images: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated on August 30 this year. The fun-filled festival also witnesses Dahi Handi or Gopalkala, an integral part of the Janmashtami celebrations in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Groups of young boys and now even girls go around the city, forming human pyramids to break the dahi handi (an earthen pot filled with sweetened curd) hung up in the air. Dahi Handi celebrations are a re-enactment of Bal Gopal and his group of friends trying to steal makhan-mishri during his childhood days in Vrindavan. However, amid the pandemic, Dahi Handi celebrations have been cancelled keeping the health and safety of the public in mind. But you can always join in the excitement by sharing lovely greetings and messages. We bring you a special bunch of Krishna Janmashtami 2021 GIFs, Bal Gopal photos, Dahi Handi wishes, messages and greetings along with Janmashtami WhatsApp Stickers.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Praying for You and I Know He Is Listening May Krishna Bring Prosperity to Your Home Wish You a Blessed Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Krishna Come to Your House This Janmashtami and Light the Lamp of Happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Blessed and Happy Krishna Janmashtami Full of Celebrations, Feasts and Good Times With Your Family and Friends.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Success Comes Your Way, May There Are More Opportunities Over Challenges, May There Is More Happiness Than Sorrows…. Warm Wishes on Janmashtami to You.

Happy Janmashtami (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Janmashtami May All Your Wishes Come True and May Nand Gopal Shower His Blessings on You and Your Loved Ones!

Dahi Handi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: May All the Paths Lead Home and All Your Worries Are Taken Care of by Lord Krishna. Happy Dahi Handi Wishes to You and Your Family!

Dahi Handi Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Fun Time of the Year Is Here When You Get to Play “Handi Phod” and May Lord Krishna Showers With You Love and Blessings! Happy Janmashtami 2021!

Watch Krishna Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp Status Video:

How to Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Janmashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. HERE is the download link. We wish you and your family, friends and all the loved ones a very Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021!

