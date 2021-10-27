Diwali is widely regarded as the biggest festival in India. And Dhanteras marks the first day of the ‘Festival of Lights’ in many parts of the country. Dhanteras 2021 will fall on November 2, Tuesday. It is known by several other names, such as Dhantrayodashi and Dhanvantari Jayanti. One of the most common practices or rituals of the festival day is buying gold, silver or utensils. People also clean and decorate their houses to worship Lord Dhanvantari, Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi on Dhanteras. This is why many also decorated their homes with rangoli designs and patterns to please the Hindu deities. So, suppose you too are searching for special Dhanteras 2021 rangoli designs, new rangoli designs for the Dhanteras festival, easy and beautiful rangoli patterns for Dhantrayodashi. In that case, you are on the right page. Diwali 2021 Calendar With Dates in India: When Is Dhanteras, Lakshmi Pujan and Bhai Dooj This Year? Get Complete Deepavali Holiday Dates.

Happy Dhanteras Rangoli Designs For Beginners

Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Dhanteras 2021

Dhanteras Special Rangoli Design Video

Special Rangoli Design Idea for Dhanteras Diwali Celebration

Shubh Dhanteras Rangoli Designs For The Festival

