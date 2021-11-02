Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi kicks off Diwali week in most parts of India (states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat start Diwali festivities with Govatsa Dwadashi or Vasu Baras) on November 2, Tuesday. To celebrate Dhanteras 2021, people decorate their houses and office spaces with beautiful rangoli designs. Rangoli is an ancient art form that sees beautiful patterns drawn on the floor, mainly at the entrances with colourful powder, flowers, pulses and more. Here’s a collection of the latest Dhanteras rangoli designs 2021, easy rangoli designs for Dhantrayodashi, beautiful rangoli design videos, and more to decorate your houses.

Watch Dhanteras Special Rangoli Design Video:

Easy Dhanteras Rangoli Design For Diwali Week:

Dhanteras Rangoli Design/Rangoli for Diwali 2021

Happy Dhanteras Rangoli Design Video

Easy Dhantrayodashi Rangoli Design

