Year’s biggest festival, Diwali, is approaching fast. Celebrated over a period of three to five days, Diwali is all about fun, beauty, devotion and happiness all around. Devotees look to please Mata Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Beauty, Wealth and Prosperity. This is why rangoli designs are an integral part of Diwali celebrations. To celebrate Diwali 2021 on November 4, Thursday here’s a collection of easy rangoli designs with marigold flowers as marigold is considered auspicious on festive occasions. Also, the search engine platforms are flooded with keywords like unique Diwali rangoli designs, Diwali rangoli designs 2021, Diwali rangoli designs with flowers and diyas, easy and beautiful rangoli using marigold flowers, the latest rangoli designs for Diwali 2021, and more. Let’s deep dive into this list and choose the prettiest rangoli design for the coming festival. Shubh Deepavali 2021!

Beautiful Rangoli Design With Flowers

Latest Flower Rangoli Design For Diwali Festival

Easy Rangoli Designs For Diwali Celebrations

Simple Flower Decoration and Rangoli Design Ideas for Diwali

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)