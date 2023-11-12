Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of the Diwali festival on Sunday, November 12. The PM wrote on X, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.” PM Modi has urged people to use the power of digital media to support local talent, encourage the creativity of fellow Indians and keep the country's traditions thriving this Diwali 2023. Happy Diwali 2023 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Your Family and Friends on Deepawali .

PM Modi Diwali 2023 Greeting

देश के अपने सभी परिवारजनों को दीपावली की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

