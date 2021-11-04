Happy Diwali 2021 everyone. Badi Diwali is here, the day when Lakshmi Pujan will take place in the evening. Few hours are left for last-minute ritual preparations and decorations. If you have still not zeroed on rangoli design to decorate your house, do not worry as we bring you a collection of beautiful Diwali rangoli designs 2021. They are simple rangoli designs, which are beautiful and easy to make. One can use flowers and coloured powders to make these Deepavali rangoli patterns. Last-Minute Diwali 2021 Decoration Ideas: From Urli With Flowers to Lakshmi Footprint Rangoli, Decorate Your Home With These DIY Ideas.

Diwali Rangoli Designs With Flowers and Diyas

Latest Diwali Rangoli Designs For The Festival

Opt for Natural Elements to Make Beautiful Rangoli Designs

Flower Rangoli Design With Shubh Labh Sign

Get Your Hands on Stencils to Make Rangoli Designs

