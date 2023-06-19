Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand will try to sight the Dhul Hijjah moon today. The moon sighting will be conducted in different parts to decide from when Dhul Hijjah 1444 month, the last month of the Islamic calendar, shall start. Based on the start of Dhul Hijjah, Eid al-Adha 2023 date in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Australia and New Zealand will also be announced. If the moon is sighted today, the Dhul Hijjah 1444 month will start from June 20. In case the moon is not sighted, Dhul Hijjah will begin from June 21. Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid Ul Azha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, is observed on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah month. If the Dhul Hijjah month starts from June 20, Bakra Eid in India will be observed on June 29. In case the Dhul Hijjah month begins from June 21, Muslims will celebrate the festival on June 30. Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in KSA, Eid Ul Azha to Fall on June 28.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Date in India:

