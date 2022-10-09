Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 is being observed from October 8, Saturday to October 9, Sunday. It marks the birthday of Prophet Muhammad which falls in the third month of Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-awwal. Also called Mawlid, Eid Milad Un Nabi is the reminder of Prophet's kindness and compassion. Muslims commemorate him on this day by visiting mosques and reading Quran. Observe the Islamic festival by sending Mawlid wishes, WhatsApp messages & SMS to your friends and family. Share Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 quotes and HD wallpapers on Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Quotes and HD Wallpapers

Urdu-Hindi Shayari on Eid Milad 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Kabe Ke Badrudduja Tumpe Karodon Darood, Taiba Ke Shamsudduha Tumpe Karodon Darood. Eid-e-Milad Mubarak.

Eid Milad Un Nabi Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Blessings of Allah Be With You on Eid Milad Un Nabi!

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy Eid to You and Your Family! Jashan Eid Milad Un Nabi Mubarak

Eid Milad Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi.

Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Images and WhatsApp Status Video: Share Mawlid Greetings and Quotes on Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)