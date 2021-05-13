Happy Eid or Eid Mubarak everyone! The significant celebration of Ramzan Eid, which follows the end of the holy month of Ramadan is being marked today across the world. It is one of the most awaited festivals for Muslims all around the world, although the dates of celebration differ. Social media is filled with wishes and greetings. Check out:

Eid Mubarak from our fam to yours pic.twitter.com/SGeIJIkW8l — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) May 13, 2021

Eid Mubarak!

eid mubarak my family is fighting over whether a star in the distance is actually the moon pic.twitter.com/dYBGpndfBX — ahmad (@uhhhhmad) May 13, 2021

Happy Eid

Eid Mubarak to all those celebrating the end of a blessed Ramadan #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/NyVfzCPJJ1 — Matt Hughes (@matthughesnc) May 13, 2021

