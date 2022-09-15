Every year India, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania celebrate the accomplishments of all the diligent engineers and encourage them to work for many more new creations and advancements. The occasion is called Engineer's Day, which mainly falls on the birthday of renowned engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, born on September 15, 1861, in the Muddenahalli village of Karnataka. He is also known as the father of Indian Engineering because of his immense assistance and inventions in engineering. Here's our compilation of Engineer's Day 2022 quotes, wishes, HD images, messages and greetings that you can share on 15 September. Engineer’s Day 2022 in India Date & Significance: Know All About Honouring the Contributions of Engineers on Visvesvaraya Jayanti.

Image Reads: Engineers Build What Has Never Been; Scientists Study That Which Is Already. – Albert Einstein

Image Reads: Engineers Make the Impossible Possible. – Hayao Miyazaki

Image Reads: At Its Core, Engineering Is the Application of Science to the Discovery of Original, Useful Solutions. It Is an Honourable Occupation. – Queen Elizabeth II

Image Reads: Software Is an Excellent Fusion of Engineering and Aesthetics. – Bill Gates

Image Reads: God Recognised That He Couldn't Complete Everything All on the Sixth Day, so He Made Engineers. – Author Lois McMaster Bujold

